FCC agrees on a new framework for satellite coverage for smartphones

FCC stated in a release that it aims to "create clear and open protocols to facilitate supplemental coverage from space."

“Connecting consumers to essential wireless services where no terrestrial mobile service is available can be life-saving in remote locations and can open up innovative opportunities for consumers and businesses,” the FCC said.

According to the FCC, this framework will standardize the procedure by which satellite operators can collaborate with cellular service providers to gain permission to transmit data from space using presently licensed, flexible-use spectrum assigned to terrestrial services.

Suppose specific requirements are met, such as a lease from the terrestrial licensee within a specific geographic area. In that case, operators of broadband constellations in low to medium Earth orbit may apply to access the terrestrial spectrum, according to the FCC. A satellite operator could assist when a wireless provider's customers require connectivity in remote locations, such as amid the Chihuahuan Desert, Lake Michigan, the 100-Mile Wilderness, or the Uinta Mountains.