FEC to consider if deepfakes in campaign ads need regulation

The Federal Election Commission is now looking into a petition that asks it to regulate political advertisements that use artificial intelligence (AI) to misrepresent opponent candidates, AP News reported. The issue has assumed significance in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The rise of generative AI in the past year has also led to an increase in the generation of fake imagery that appears extremely realistic. This has led to a proliferation of deepfakes or manipulated content that resembles a personality with a high degree of resemblance.

In political scenarios, this can be used to implicate an opponent for having said or done something and mislead the voter. Last week, the advocacy group Public Citizen asked the FEC if federal laws regarding “fraudulent misrepresentation” applied to deepfakes as well. The federal agency has now agreed to consider the question.