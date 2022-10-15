Federal authorities are 'investigating' Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal

Making matters even stranger is the fact that while the filing said he was under investigation, it did not specify what the focus was.

"This game of 'hide the ball' must end," the company did say in the court filing.

Twitter already sued Musk in July to force him to close the acquisition deal he had previously so eagerly agreed to. The company also revealed at the time that lawyers for the Tesla CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents the social media platform wanted.

In addition, the firm had put forward a request that Musk's attorneys produce their communications with federal authorities months ago. The lawyers did not comply.

In late September of 2022, however, Musk's attorneys did produce a "privilege log" that identified documents to be withheld including drafts of a 13 May email to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission.

The SEC has in the past questioned and investigated Musk's comments about the Twitter acquisition both in April and in June of 2022.

A misdirection?

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told Reuters that Twitter's current court filing is a "misdirection".

"It is Twitter's executives that are under federal investigation," he added.

The filing comes after a months-long ordeal that saw the billionaire propose a takeover, recant on the deal, and then get sued by Twitter to force the purchase through.