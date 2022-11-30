FIFA World Cup's high-tech ball just invalidated Ronaldo's 'record-breaking' goal

"In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in Adidas's Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game," read a FIFA statement sent to various media outlets on Tuesday.

"No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of 'heartbeat' in the measurements. The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows for a high level of accuracy in the analysis."

How did it happen?

Ronaldo looked to receive a cross from Bruno Fernandes, who then appeared to flick the ball off his head and into the "record-breaking" goal. In what is likely to be his final World Cup, he claimed the goal and wheeled off in celebration.

Confusingly, though, the Lusali Stadium announcer had given Fernandes the goal while FIFA officially awarded Ronaldo the goal.

FIFA later changed its decision and awarded the goal to Fernandes, Portugal, and Manchester United's attacking midfielder.

However, after being named Player of the Match, Fernandes acknowledged that even he was confused about who scored the goal.