Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.



Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022

Twitter let go of nearly 3,700 employees as its office remained shut on Friday, and the workforce learned about their employment status over emails or after losing access to internal Slack channels.

Some were laid off by mistake

Last week, Interesting Engineering reported that employees were expected to put in 84 hour work week after the new management took over matters at Twitter. The announcement that a 50 percent head count would be laid off came amidst these newly enforced rules, and many criticized Twitter's high-handedness as employees were let go via email.

As Musk is looking to revamp the social media website and find new avenues for bringing in money, the management also realized that it had fired some employees by mistake as their work and experience would be useful to realize Musk's new vision and are now being called back to work, Bloomberg said in its report.

This demonstrates how chaotic and haphazard the decision-making of the firing process has been.

What will the new Twitter be like?

Musk, who has only been in charge of Twitter for a little over a week, has many plans to make the platform popular again. In addition to the $8 fee that provides a blue verification tick on the profile, users of the subscription service can expect fewer ads, post longer videos, and get priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

The main focus, however, has been on what Twitter, as a private company, will allow on the platform. Interesting Engineering had previously reported that the Twitter account that publicized the location of Elon Musk's jet had created backup accounts on other platforms, fearing that his account would be suspended after Musk acquired Twitter.