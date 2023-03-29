First ancient DNA from the Swahili culture discovered by researchers

The novel study published today in Nature examines the DNA of 80 individuals from as long as 800 years ago – making it the first ancient DNA uncovered from the Swahili Civilization.

“This research has been my life’s work – this journey to recover the past of the Swahili and restore them to rightful citizenship,” Kusimba said. “These findings bring out the African contributions, and indeed, the Africanness of the Swahili, without marginalizing the Persian and Indian connection.”

Kusimba identified the lineage of the people tested as both African and Asian while working with Harvard geneticists David Reich and Esther Brielle, as well as corresponding authors Jeff Fleisher from Rice University and Stephanie Wynne-Jones from the University of York.

The results of the DNA analysis showed a pattern: the vast majority of the male line's ancestors originated in Asia, whereas the female line's ancestors originated in Africa.

The site of tombs along the Swahili Coast in East Africa. Chapurukha Kusimba/University of South Florida

They spoke an African language, not an Asian one

Despite intermarrying, their descendants spoke an African language rather than an Asian one. As a result, researchers concluded that African women significantly impacted the formation of culture, so much they were the primary holders of economic and social power.