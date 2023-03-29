Trending
ChatGPT Job Replacement
Hyperloop Engineering
Meatballs with Mammoth DNA
Superconducting Ink
Brain Modulation Device
EV expedition
Tesla's supercharger network

First ancient DNA from the Swahili culture discovered by researchers

'This research has been my life’s work – this journey to recover the past of the Swahili and restore them to rightful citizenship.'
Nergis Firtina
| Mar 29, 2023 10:00 AM EST
Created: Mar 29, 2023 10:00 AM EST
culture
The site of tombs along the Swahili Coast in East Africa.
The site of tombs along the Swahili Coast in East Africa.

Chapurukha Kusimba, University of South Florida 

The Swahili Civilization, which flourished in trading empires along the coast of East Africa beginning in the 7th century, has been studied for the first time through ancient DNA, according to an anthropologist from the University of South Florida.

Chapurukha Kusimba, an anthropology professor at USF, spent 40 years researching the ancestry of the people who created the civilizations, traveling from Kenya to Mozambique, as stated by the release.

The novel study published today in Nature examines the DNA of 80 individuals from as long as 800 years ago – making it the first ancient DNA uncovered from the Swahili Civilization.

“This research has been my life’s work – this journey to recover the past of the Swahili and restore them to rightful citizenship,” Kusimba said. “These findings bring out the African contributions, and indeed, the Africanness of the Swahili, without marginalizing the Persian and Indian connection.”

Kusimba identified the lineage of the people tested as both African and Asian while working with Harvard geneticists David Reich and Esther Brielle, as well as corresponding authors Jeff Fleisher from Rice University and Stephanie Wynne-Jones from the University of York.

The results of the DNA analysis showed a pattern: the vast majority of the male line's ancestors originated in Asia, whereas the female line's ancestors originated in Africa.

First ancient DNA from the Swahili culture discovered by researchers
The site of tombs along the Swahili Coast in East Africa.

Chapurukha Kusimba/University of South Florida 

They spoke an African language, not an Asian one

Despite intermarrying, their descendants spoke an African language rather than an Asian one. As a result, researchers concluded that African women significantly impacted the formation of culture, so much they were the primary holders of economic and social power.

Most Popular

The findings refute long-standing theories by other African locals that wealthy Swahilis claimed to have ancestry in Asia to downplay their African origin and gain greater social position and cultural affinity.

The study’s results prove that Asian and African ancestors began intermarrying at least 1,000 years ago, long after Africans had established villages.

“Our results do not provide simple validation for the narratives previously advanced in archaeological, historical, or political circles,” Kusimba said. “Instead, they contradict and complicate those narratives.”

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/qUrsFk8aFI0867dqWySbHiOfUkckzonB5Lk92z8s.jpg
Starlink rival OneWeb sends final satellites in orbit to offer global internet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/26/image/jpeg/7sFzPMp4z5mMeh6u5eNlYK8PMWmgkdt1RJf2eX0L.jpg
Inner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/24/image/jpeg/FV9bOeFHjPgERoL8NDYDEQs5EG5TtrVOPDjLyQbg.jpg
The Moon keeps drifting away from Earth. Will it ever leave?
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/03/image/jpeg/oRfAP14qUaYRh44hZAkiQ9iC09DPHkIy2waIOD6g.jpg
NASA is developing AI-powered GPS for navigating the Moon
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/30/image/jpeg/jtHPevG9xcJtuV0gdFovRSveZ8YvQT7MT8abEfKI.jpg
How the metaverse is about to change your world — The Blueprint
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/aQKeP0cbCAxGEllJojcHsEh1iwNTkXAIyIALFkUA.jpg
Ukraine is using cardboard drones to do battle with Russia now
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/AzwkraM16b/untitled-1-19.jpg
Animal-to-human transplant could be the key to tackling the organ donor shortage
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/I5pBggg9SUpLXSu1vZcTYkvQBI09A3FSoeqeoknd.jpg
'Sparky': 'World's first' AI-powered robotic dog with musculoskeletal limbs
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/27/image/jpeg/mKdZyrq0ayaSK81Ljt8Ph7mg8eKgfyq1C9ouk0S8.jpg
Kawasaki presents new high-energy laser system for anti-drone defense
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/26/image/jpeg/etgoMw8RkaPbjGe18HkP30Fg1rXYWknwojjAlGvS.jpg
New drug could help 500,000 gastrointestinal patients in the US
More Stories
science
premiumFossils: 6 coolest techniques used in 2022 to reveal past mysteries
Sade Agard| 9/5/2022
science
premiumDoes being a veggie make you depressed? – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 10/23/2022
culture
premiumA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food waste
André Aram| 12/7/2022