First-century Roman doctor found in Hungary with bones and tools intact

First-century Roman doctor found in Hungary with bones and tools intactWho was he? Was he in Jászság to heal a local leader, or was he with the Roman army?Amal Jos Chacko| May 01, 2023 08:49 AM ESTCreated: May 01, 2023 08:49 AM ESTcultureThe intact skull recovered from the Roman doctor's tomb.ELTE Faculty of Humanities Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In an extremely rare finding, the ELTE Faculty of Humanities and the Eötvös Loránd Research Network announced the unearthing of a Roman doctor and his tools in a press release.Researchers at the ELTE University, in collaboration with the Jász Museum, discovered the tomb of the doctor using a preliminary magnetometer field survey about 49 miles (80km) from Budapest, near the city of Jászberény.These field surveys involve the use of a magnetometer which measures the strength and direction of the Earth’s magnetic field. A magnetic map created of the area by recording measurements at regular intervals is then used to identify buried objects. See Also On excavating the area identified through preliminary surveys, the team uncovered the tomb—seemingly untouched for 2000 years—and found two wooden chests along with the physician’s remains, skull, and leg bones intact.These chests contained high-quality medical tools, including forceps, tweezers, and scalpels which suggests the doctor was a surgeon. These copper-made scalpels bore ornate designs of silver and had replaceable steel blades.Until now, a complete medical set of similar designs had only been discovered in Pompeii.Medical instruments unearthed from the tomb.ELTE Faculty of Humanities The team also found a grinding stone placed by the doctor’s knee that might have served to mix herbs and other medicinal plants. Most Popular Radiocarbon dating revealed the skeletal remains and other items dating back to the first century. While the researchers ascertain the doctor to be between 50 and 60 years old, the cause of death is still unknown. The doctor is believed to have trained at imperial centers and traveled to this area to treat someone. However, further isotopic analysis of the skeleton is required to determine his native origins.András Gulyás, archaeologist and museologist at Jász Museum, told Arkeonews that it was not clear if the doctor traveled to the Jászság area to heal a local leader of high prestige or instead accompanied Roman military legions.A press conference was held on April 25, where Prof. Dr. Vida Tivadar, director of the Institute of Archeology of ELTE, presented their findings and displayed the unearthed objects. Benedek Varga, director of the Semmelweis Museum of Medical History, termed the excavation a “world sensation.”The first century saw a transitional period in Jászság between the Sarmatian populations of the Celtic period and the Roman period. This excavation is expected to give archeologists and researchers more insight into ancient Roman medical practices and happenings of the region in that era. HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaRight to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawDisruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excel — The BlueprintThe people behind the largest aircraft engine in the world –– The BlueprintExplainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s whyA novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawaterHow is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insights More Stories innovationThe first firm to get an Apollo 11 contract is helping build NASA's Artemis softwareChris Young| 8/2/2022scienceThe Blueprint: Do animals go through break-ups? What the science revealsAlice Cooke| 8/30/2022scienceA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in timeChris Young| 1/2/2023