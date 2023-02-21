Highest bid: Apple's unboxed first-gen iPhone auctioned for $63,356

Auctioning the first-generation iPhone

In comparison to the features on the iPhones available today, the first-generation iPhone seems much like a nothing phone. What Jobs called revolutionary back then boasts a 3.5-inch screen with a two-megapixel camera and storage options of 4GB or 8 GB. The phone only supported GPRS and EDGE-based internet connectivity.

In comparison, the latest model available today, the iPhone 14, sports a 6.1-inch screen with 12 MP cameras on the front and the rear and options to store up to 512 GB of data. In addition to supporting 5G technology for data connections, the phone can also tap into satellites to contact emergency services.

Yet, a 16-year-old unboxed first-generation iPhone beat the latest model handsomely at a recently concluded auction. The unboxed iPhone belonged to Karen Green, a cosmetic tattoo artist in New Jersey who was gifted the phone in 2007. Back then, Green had a Verizon contract for her mobile services and Apple had an exclusive arrangement with AT&T. So, she never opened the box and the $599 phone stayed with her.