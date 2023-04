Archaeologists in Spain have discovered five life-size busts of human figures that may be the first-known human portrayals of the Tartessos, an ancient society that vanished more than 2,500 years ago.

As said in the statement and translated by LiveScience, the stone carvings, which date to the fifth century B.C., were discovered concealed inside a sealed hole in an adobe temple at Casas del Turuñuelo, a historic Tartessian site in southern Spain. The bones, which were largely those of horses and likely came from a mass sacrifice, were spread among the pieces.

"The unusual thing about the new finding is that the representations correspond to human faces," Erika López, a spokesperson for the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), said in the statement.