First Republic Bank's share plunged about 60% in pre-market trading

Damage control mode all weekend

On Sunday, in a bid to reassure investors and its customers, First Republic Bank said in a statement titled 'Capital and Liquidity Remain Very Strong' that the regional lender has further enhanced and diversified its financial position through access to additional liquidity from the Federal Reserve Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jim Herbert, Founder and Executive Chairman, and Mike Roffler, CEO and President of First Republic Bank, said, "First Republic's capital and liquidity positions are very strong, and its capital remains well above the regulatory threshold for well-capitalized banks. As we have done since 1985, we operate with an emphasis on safety and stability at all times while maintaining a well-diversified deposit base. First Republic continues to fund loans, process transactions, and fully serve the needs of clients by delivering exceptional service."

The statement further said that this 'strengthens First Republic's existing liquidity profile. The total available, unused liquidity to fund operations is now more than $70 billion.'

The news of fresh financing acquired by the bank clearly failed to assure the investors, reflecting heightened investor anxiety following the collapse of the startup-friendly Silicon Valley Bank.