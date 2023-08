In the heart of northern Israel lies a place that resonates deeply in the annals of history and biblical prophecy – Armageddon, the fabled city known for its apocalyptic connotations.

For years, archaeologists have been drawn to this site, with its layers of human civilization stretching back to the Neolithic era. Recent excavations have unearthed a remarkable discovery as revealed by USC Dornsife in a press release, shedding light on the lives of Roman soldiers and their pursuit of entertainment amid unfamiliar lands.

A glimpse into Roman military life

In 1902, archaeologist Gottlieb Schumacher began his exploration of Megiddo, the ancient city beneath the shadows of Armageddon.

While his focus initially centered on Megiddo, he couldn't help but be intrigued by the surrounding area, unearthing evidence of Roman occupation and an enigmatic circular depression. Scholars later speculated that this depression might have been a military amphitheater, and it wasn't until 2013 that an official excavation began, confirming their hypotheses.