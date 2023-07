The scales or bony scutes that you see on the body of many fish are made up of dentine, a hard tissue also found in human teeth. However, do you know that fish ancestors were soft-bodied animals and didn’t have such hard, scaly armors to protect themselves?

So then, what led to the development of this armor in thousands of modern-day fish species? A team of researchers at Caltech (California Institute of Technology) recently published a study that attempts to answer this question in detail.

The Caltech team studied sterlet sturgeon fish (Acipenser ruthenus) embryos in a lab to understand the origin and development of bony scutes and found that a special group of stem cells, known as trunk neural crest cells, gives fish their protective armor.