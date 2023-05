One of the most well-known Bible legends is about Noah's deluge, but is it based on actual historical events? Geologists claim that there is no proof that there has ever been a global flood and that there isn't even enough water on the globe to cover its highest mountains, much less warrant the building of a huge ark. Historical records imply that the biblical account of Noah's flood may be a retelling of earlier tales rather than a literal account of an event.

Noah's Flood: A geologically implausible global cataclysm

Geological evidence does not support the idea of a worldwide flood, but there have been a number of localized flood occurrences that may have been the source of the legend of Noah's Flood. For instance, the origins of Noah's Flood may have been the huge flooding that occurred around the Black Sea approximately 7,500 years ago. Even this theory, though, has detractors, and it's still unclear whether the deluge actually took place at the suggested size.