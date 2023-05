In a digital era first, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his presidential run via a Twitter Spaces chat in collaboration with Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter.

The unique announcement event, moderated by Musk associate and DeSantis supporter David Sacks, is scheduled for Wednesday, 6 p.m. ET live from Elon Musk's Twitter feed.

Following this unconventional announcement, a campaign launch video is expected to hit the airwaves the same evening.

In addition, DeSantis plans to kick off his campaign trail by visiting early states after Memorial Day.

This team-up with Musk, who boasts a Twitter following of 140 million, could be a significant boon for DeSantis, offering him a broad platform for his presidential bid.