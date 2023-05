Offshore wind farms are often placed in large open spaces, away from houses and buildings, so they don’t get in the way of birds’ migratory paths. The anti-wind lobby continues to draw attention to the number of birds killed yearly due to the spinning blades.

This is why offshore windmills near Borssele and Egmond aan Zee in the Netherlands were shut down for four hours on May 13, also World Migratory Bird Day. The Dutch government said that was the first time in the world that a country had taken up such a measure.

But the move wasn’t just to commemorate World Migratory Bird Day but was made after it was predicted that a massive bird migration would occur above the North Sea. By giving the migrating birds a safe passage, the government said that the move aligned with its approach to focus on biodiversity and ecology in offshore wind farms.