Ford vs Tesla : EV makers slash prices to become top pick among customers

The reason for the poor performance has been the competition that is heating up in the EV space, with brands like Ford and General Motors making a splash with electric models of their legacy cars. Recognizing the threat, Tesla slashed car prices by up to 20 percent across its popular cars, Model 3 and Model Y, earlier this month, starting a price war and now Ford has responded.

What will Ford Mach-E cost now?

As per Business Insider's report, the price reductions announced by Ford vary by trim level and performance packages. A standard Mach-E starts at $45,995 and receives a $900 discount, while the highest discount of $5,900 is offered on the Mach-E GT with an extended range.

The price cuts aren't just for new owners but will also benefit owners who are currently on the waitlist for delivery of their Mach-E, for whom Ford will adjust the price upon delivery. Customers who have already received deliveries of their Mach-E's can also expect an offer that will refund the difference they have paid for their cars, Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer at Ford Electric division, told reporters.

How will Ford manage price cuts?

Tesla's announcement of a price cut is expected to dip its revenues by $7 billion next year. However, the move is expected to help the carmaker protect its customer base in the face of rising competition and perhaps even increase its market share.

On the other hand, Ford does not enjoy the same liberties as Tesla and is reportedly working on thin margins. In such a scenario, engaging in a price war could see its profits being wiped off completely.