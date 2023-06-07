Former employee accuses ByteDance of helping China spy on Hong Kong activists

New revelations regarding an alleged nexus between TikTok’s owner ByteDance and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have come to the fore. In a lawsuit filed at the San Francisco Superior Court in the U.S., a fired ByteDance employee has accused his former employer of allowing the Chinese government to access TikTok data of civil rights activists and protesters involved in the Hong Kong demonstrations.

Yintao Yu was a top engineering executive handling ByteDance’s U.S. operations. First reported by The Wall Street Journal, Yu claimed in the lawsuit that CCP members had access to a ‘god credential’ back in 2018, allowing them to view all data collected by ByteDance.