Improved Formula E car sets indoor speed record inside a building in London

An improved version of the GEN3 car used for the Formula E World Championship was a critical component in the creation of a new speed record inside a building in London. The track length available to drivers was a mere 1,135 feet (346 m), within which the car had to make a static start and come to a complete halt.

Formula E looks to recreate the high-adrenaline action of Formula 1 without a gas-guzzling engine and carbon emissions from the racing. The event features a common car available to all 11 teams and 22 drivers to set a level playing ground.

The latest iteration of the car is dubbed GEN3 and is the "fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car ever built", according to FIA's press release. There is good reason to believe the FIA on this since the vehicle has a max speed of 200 miles (322 km) per hour. But it is the next iteration of the car, which is currently in the works that was used to smash the indoor record.