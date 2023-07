The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC) announced the unearthing of a remarkable prehistoric bone bed at Dinosaur Park in Laurel, Maryland, in a press release.

Argentine geologist Federico Alvarez Hazer, who recently immigrated to Baltimore, found himself at the center of the extraordinary discovery. While assisting in the excavation of a dinosaur vertebra during an Earth Day event, Alvarez Hazer accidentally struck a massive 3-foot shin bone buried in the dirt.

“This discovery marks an extraordinary milestone in the field of paleontology and opens a window into the ancient world and species that once roamed this land millions of years ago,” said Peter A. Shapiro, Chairman, M-NCPPC. “We are proud of our dedicated team of experts at the Department of Parks and Recreation, Prince George’s County, and their ongoing efforts in preserving and studying our natural heritage.”