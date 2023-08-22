Fossils of 167-million-year-old dinosaur are the oldest of its kind

Dicraeosaurids were a family of small-bodied sauropod dinosaurs that diversified from the Middle Jurassic to the Lower Cretaceous. Their most distinctive features were their long spine and unusual walking. They also ate plants.

Mostly found in Africa and South America, besides a few occurrences in the USA and China, to date, no diplodocoid (a broader group encompassing the dicraeosaurids) sauropods have been traced in India. Until now.

A team of researchers from India has discovered fossils of a new dicraeosaurid from the Indian city of Jaisalmer in western India. These fossils, dating back to 167 million years, include bones separated at the joints but associated with specimens of the central body bones spread over an area of 270 square feet ( 25- square meters).