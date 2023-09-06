Four hidden Roman swords found in an Israeli cave

Four Roman swords dating back 1,900 years have been discovered in a near impregnable crevice inside a small hidden cave in Israel’s En Gedi Nature Reserve in the Judean Desert.

As per the initial findings, the researchers believe that the swords were hidden by the Judean rebels after they were seized from the Roman army as booty. It was revealed from the way the swords were assembled that these kinds of swords were used regularly by the Roman soldiers stationed in Judea in the Roman period.

A cache of four 1,900-year-old, excellently preserved Roman swords Facebook

“Obviously, the rebels did not want to be caught by the Roman authorities carrying these weapons,” said Dr. Eitan Klein, one of the directors of the Judean Desert Survey Project which is being conducted by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).