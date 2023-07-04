Fourth of July celebrations: Out with the fireworks, in with the drones

Fireworks displays are synonymous with July 4 celebrations in the US. But due to air quality concerns and wildfires, many cities in the country are replacing traditional fireworks with drone shows to mitigate environmental issues.

The country witnessed a summer already plagued by some of the worst air pollution in US history. This was witnessed recently in New York, where the sky was covered in an orange haze due to the wildfires emerging from Canada. The air quality in the East Coast and Midwest plummeted to hazardous levels.

So, it makes sense for major cities like Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, and Boulder to make the switch to drones instead. Drone light shows are produced by groups of drones that are lit, coordinated, and choreographed to produce a variety of aerial formations.