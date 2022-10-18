10 years after historic record-breaking freefall, Red Bull releases never-before-seen visuals of the mission

Ten years later, Red Bull released a 10th-anniversary documentary, 'SPACE JUMP: How Red Bull Stratos captured the world’s attention featuring never-before-seen images and perspectives, celebrating one man's grit and legacy of the mission.

Pilot Felix Baumgartner of Austria jumps out from the capsule during the final manned flight for Red Bull Stratos in Roswell, New Mexico, USA on October 14, 2012. Red Bull Stratos/ Red Bull Content Pool

A stunt out of this world

The project, which was expected to take only 24 months, took several years. "We thought, we’re going to build the capsule, build the pressure suit, practice for a while, and then we go all the way up to the stratosphere and come back to Earth at supersonic speed," Baumgartner told CNN.

Eventually, the stunt largely influenced the world and scientific research, "including notable insights for aerospace programs and space technology," according to a press release.

"The effect that it had globally on education and on the next generation wanting to become aerospace or flight test engineers was huge," Art Thompson, technical project director, said in a statement. "Additionally, the life support system that we designed on the capsule, we used that technology and data to change the configuration for life support for [high altitude jets including] the U-2."

In an interview with Forbes, Baumgartner said: "It’s interesting to me that after ten years, there’s still so much enthusiasm, appreciation, and respect for what we accomplished. That means we did something right."

Forbes journalist Jim Clash asked the daredevil what the view from the edge of space was. To which Baumgartner said, "The sky becomes really black. You’ve left the atmosphere behind and are in the stratosphere. It’s a very unforgiving, hostile environment. Will you spin? Can you stop it? What will happen when you go supersonic? The view is one thing, all of the unanswered questions another. So you step off, accelerate like crazy into the unknown and see what’s going to happen."