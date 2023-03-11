French nuclear reactor on English Channel has a 'deep' crack in cooling system

The crack in the safety injection circuit of the Penly plant's Reactor 1 is the result of stress corrosion and was submitted to the regulator as an update to another report of stress corrosion in Reactor 3 of the Cattenom nuclear power plant, as well as corrosion reports in three other reactors at different plants, including Penly. The notice does not mention the depth of the corrosion at the plants other than Penly, so it's not clear whether the crack in Reactor 1 is the deepest one found.

The 15.5cm long crack runs about a quarter of the circumference of the damaged pipe and is located near a weld point in the pipe.

"This line was considered by EDF as not susceptible to stress corrosion cracking due in particular to its geometry," the ASN statement reads. "However, this weld underwent a double repair during the construction of the reactor, which is likely to modify its mechanical properties and the internal stresses of the metal in this zone."

ASN goes on to state that while this crack is concerning, the safety system for the nuclear reactor is designed so that it could tolerate a rupture of one of these coolant pipes. The ASN statement goes on to note that some of the corroded pipes at the Penly and Cattenom nuclear power plants have already been replaced as part of the ongoing safety inspection process, but it does not say if the severely cracked pipe has been replaced as well.