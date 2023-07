In a controversial move, French lawmakers announced the passing of a provision granting police the authority to remotely activate cameras, microphones, and GPS systems of suspects, including phones, laptops, and cars, on Wednesday, July 5.

The measure, part of a wider justice reform bill, has drawn criticism from both the left and advocates of civil liberties, who see it as an encroachment on privacy and an expansion of state surveillance.

Expanded Surveillance Powers and Concerns.

The provision allows for the remote activation of devices to record audio and images of individuals suspected of terrorism, delinquency, and organized crime.

Furthermore, it also permits geolocation tracking of suspects involved in crimes carrying a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment, prompting digital rights groups and civil liberty advocates to raise serious concerns.