Defiant Sam Bankman-Fried declares he has ‘2 weeks to raise $8b’ after FTX bankruptcy

"I have 2 weeks to raise $8 billion; that's basically all that matters for the rest [of] my life." he wrote, responding to a question about his plans.

"A month ago, I was one of the world's greatest fundraisers; now I'm the fallen wreckage of one."

However, it's not certain if the investors would take any interest, and even if he managed to get money, it would probably require support from the bankruptcy court and creditors.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Sam Bankman-Fried has been contacting possible investors in an effort to acquire money to pay back FTX consumers.

The 30-year-old spent the weekend looking for financial commitments that could assist cover some of the $8 billion gap the company is experiencing, according to the Journal.

The fall of FTX and SBF

Last week, the executive resigned as CEO of FTX Group after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The demise of FTX was brought on by a massive sell-off of FTT, the company's native bitcoin token, by the competing exchange Binance.