The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken steps to address Facebook's privacy abuses by proposing new charges against Meta, Facebook's parent corporation.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta allegedly violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) by misrepresenting parental controls in its Messenger Kids app and breaking a privacy order from 2020, the U.S. regulator announced on Wednesday.

"The Commission is ordering Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly Facebook) to show cause why the Commission should not modify its 2020 Order and enter a new proposed order based on Facebook's record," among other things, FTC Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya said in the statement.