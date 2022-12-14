FTX caught depositing 8 billion dollars of customer money into secret accounts

The complaint and background were first reported in Rueters

The FTX exchange code was tweaked in the Mid 2020s, to make sure Alameda Research was protected from an automatic sell off of assets, if the hedge fund was losing to much borrowed money.

The move allowed allowed Sam Bankman-Fried to use client money, placed with Alameda Research, for the purchase of non-disclosed venture investments, political donations, and luxury items, like real estate and vehicles.

In essence Alameda could burrow unlimited funds from FTX without the need to value a collateral for securing the loan. This tweak was the deciding factor when Bankman-Fried was charged with multiple counts of fraud on Tuesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission became aware of the tweak, which was initiated by Nishad Singh, a lead engineer at FTX, who emphasized in a comment within the code, that company software engineers need to be "extra careful not to liquidate." The comment revealed he had been party to the authorship of the tweak.

That comment made sure that everyone be aware that FTX should never sell Alameda's position. This allowed the burrowing to continue even during a heavy downturn.