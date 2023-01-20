Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX could resume operations, says new boss

Founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX, at its peak, was valued at over $32 billion not so long ago. However, the 'crypto-winter' that set in last year after the U.S. Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates began affecting cryptocurrency companies, and FTX was one of the biggest to crumble.

As prices of cryptocurrencies began to fall, tokens such as TerraLuna and Terra USD collapsed in May. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), who was out there helping cryptocurrency companies from the fallout of the crash, found his firm in the dock soon and reached out for help from another cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Downfall, its own doing

Binance, which earlier appeared keen to help, quickly pulled itself out of FTX's problems after conducting its due diligence. As it turned out, SBF's trading firm, Alameda Research, was using an FTT, a token issued by FTX, as collateral as it tapped into the deposits made by investors at FTX. Still, SBF and the top executives went to extensive lengths to keep Alameda's liabilities off FTX's books.

Ray, appointed as the CEO after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, had previously said that he had never seen such a "complete failure of corporate controls" in his career spanning four decades and the high-profile case of Enron.

However, as per the legal process of the bankruptcy filing, a company can hash out a restructuring plan for all options available to maximize recoveries for creditors explored, a Bloomberg report said. This means that FTX could restart operations, which former CEO SBF, accused of defrauding customers and investors, agreed within a statement released through a spokesperson on Thursday.