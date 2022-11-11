FTX cryptocurrency platform goes bankrupt and Bankman-Fried resigns

The head of the FTX cryptocurrency platform Sam Bankman-Fried has officially declared the company bankrupt and resigned from his position in a statement.

FTX in a not-surprising move has finally declared its insolvency. After a long stretch of financial difficulties, after having saved many other cryptocurrency companies.

The company had been doling out Bitcoin at a rapid rate and found itself in trouble earlier this year. The head of the company, Sam Bankman-Fried had made headlines by saying he would give away his billions to help other cryptocurrency companies.