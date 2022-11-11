FTX cryptocurrency platform goes bankrupt and Bankman-Fried resigns

The embattled company finally declares its insolvency
Stephen Vicinanza
| Nov 11, 2022
Created: Nov 11, 2022
culture
Sam Bankman-Fried
Sam Bankman-Fried

Getty Images 

The head of the FTX cryptocurrency platform Sam Bankman-Fried has officially declared the company bankrupt and resigned from his position in a statement.

FTX in a not-surprising move has finally declared its insolvency. After a long stretch of financial difficulties, after having saved many other cryptocurrency companies.

The company had been doling out Bitcoin at a rapid rate and found itself in trouble earlier this year. The head of the company, Sam Bankman-Fried had made headlines by saying he would give away his billions to help other cryptocurrency companies.

Bitcoin, who lost millions on FTX's bid to be bought by Binance as their decision-makers decided not to bail out the company when it began to flounder.

Now Bankman-Fried has declared bankruptcy and stepped down.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium

Can we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's future

Marianne Paguia Gonzalez, a technologist and systems engineer at JPL-NASA, gives us insights into her work for the space agency and a whole lot of pointers on getting into NASA.

Deena Theresa | 8/17/2022
In a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseases
healthpremiumIn a first, scientists develop an AI tool to help doctors distinguish between infectious diseases
Deena Theresa| 8/28/2022
9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch database
diypremium9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch database
Christopher McFadden| 10/30/2022
More Stories
innovation
Military drones may be high-tech but this stick-built one sticks out
Loukia Papadopoulos| 11/6/2022
science
premiumThe mistake that changes how we see color — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 10/6/2022
culture
Elon Musk tells Twitter staff about possible bankruptcy, top executives leave
Ameya Paleja| 11/11/2022