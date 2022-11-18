The worst is yet to come: FTX pandemic could ‘wipe out’ several crypto companies

"Many trading firms will be wiped out and shut down, which will put pressure on liquidity and volume throughout the crypto ecosystem. We have seen several announcements already on this front, but expect to see more."

The company also stated that the funds have dropped by 55 percent this month due to the collapse of FTX and industry-wide price decreases.

Multicoin further voiced that the company is "trying to buy dislocated assets at attractive valuations" while other businesses with FTX-related assets look to raise emergency cash.

'FTX won't be the end'

The firm has traded on FTX, Coinbase, and Binance, three exchanges. Currently, Coinbase holds all of its assets, aside from the "capital stuck on FTX," which is about 15.6 percent of its assets.

Although there's a potential that the company will get some of its money back from FTX, as those assets are currently subject to bankruptcy procedures, it expects to write them off as being worthless.

This represents a sharp turnabout for Multicoin, a five-year-old company that unveiled a $430 million fund in July, the largest to date.