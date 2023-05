“We view AI as huge,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook when he was asked to share his take on the ‘topic of the year’ - the generated AI space - and how Apple is looking to make inroads in it.

With the current flood of new artificial intelligence (AI) services and mega tech companies going all-in to release new tools quickly, Cook said that “the potential is certainly very interesting” but added, as a tale of caution, that it’s important to be “thoughtful in how you approach these things.”

“And we’ve obviously made enormous progress integrating AI and machine learning throughout our ecosystem, and we’ve weaved it into products and features for many years.”