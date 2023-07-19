Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residences

Dubai has a penchant for all things luxury, and its line-up of larger-than-life buildings and hotels over delivers on that promise.

And now, another remarkable building is all set to join the rest of the towering luxuries. Named after and inspired by the ‘Tree of Life’ in James Cameron’s movie Avatar, Eywa is an upcoming Dubai tower with 48 residences, each costing around $2.8 million.

How is it different from other residential spaces?

According to its website, the tower’s residences will be waterfront and feature private waterfalls and a banyan tree décor, resembling the guiding force of life in Avatar’s city of Na'vi.

Private swimming pools and private waterfalls Eywa Dubai

Interested parties can choose between 2, 3, 4, or 5-bedroom residences. There are two luxury penthouses on the top floor as well. The residences will have private waterfalls, private pools, indoor and open-air cinemas, a state-of-the-art spa facility, and private five-star dining.