ENGINEERING JOBS

Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residences

Named and designed after the tree of life 'Eywa' in James Cameron's film Avatar.
Sejal Sharma
| Jul 19, 2023 09:14 AM EST
Created: Jul 19, 2023 09:14 AM EST
culture
Eywa, Dubai
Eywa, Dubai

Eywa Dubai 

Dubai has a penchant for all things luxury, and its line-up of larger-than-life buildings and hotels over delivers on that promise. 

And now, another remarkable building is all set to join the rest of the towering luxuries. Named after and inspired by the ‘Tree of Life’ in James Cameron’s movie Avatar, Eywa is an upcoming Dubai tower with 48 residences, each costing around $2.8 million.

How is it different from other residential spaces? 

According to its website, the tower’s residences will be waterfront and feature private waterfalls and a banyan tree décor, resembling the guiding force of life in Avatar’s city of Na'vi.

Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residences
Private swimming pools and private waterfalls

Eywa Dubai 

Interested parties can choose between 2, 3, 4, or 5-bedroom residences. There are two luxury penthouses on the top floor as well. The residences will have private waterfalls, private pools, indoor and open-air cinemas, a state-of-the-art spa facility, and private five-star dining.

Related

Anyone with $2.8 million lying around can sign up here.

A living and breathing tree of life

“Energy. Youthfulness. Well-being. Ancient knowledge. These are the four fundamentals of Eywa, a new world of luxury living… Designed for those who yearn for positivity, purity, and well-being. The city has never seen luxury like this,” says the European real estate developer R.evolution’s website.

Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residences
Hyper-luxury residences in Eywa, Dubai

Eywa Dubai 

The structure, which the developer calls ‘a living and breathing Tree of Life, is also inspired by the Southern Sky Column in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan, China, reported LuxuryLaunches. The developer says Eywa is rooted in the irresistible concept of “Wild luxury.”

The residential development is LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum, and HealthTechPro certified, reported the Arabian Business.

Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residences
There are 48 bespoke residences

Eywa Dubai 

Chairman and CEO of R.evolution Alex Zagrebelny said, “By focusing on a unique, truly luxurious experience, we don’t just build square footage; we create highly competitive, one-of-a-kind properties, and Eywa is a prime example of our philosophy."

"It almost goes without saying why healthy and sustainable housing is so important. We take an active approach to reducing carbon footprint, minimizing waste, and using sustainable practices,” he added.

The residential towers are set to be completed by 2026.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/06/image/jpeg/gNq9leu8q3lb2vT7ETt31DchcuYv05QfhLktKiqI.jpg
Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percent
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/10/image/jpeg/Q74qLMcZWWsccCIVY2tyel66UsiTWrN8kbYgrVdV.jpg
Japanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogen
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/06/image/jpeg/w1UvlHhzm75RaZ436YXApwTs7ITYVESF8g6y2UHq.jpg
Astronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sight
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/05/image/jpeg/vpaKDVLQdH5YmmKEJstNq5hMmPmnblrFqZciAgpq.jpg
Power of empathy: How to recognize, understand and treat bipolar disorder
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/06/01/image/jpeg/fx8xfPSnEZgskgwkKqkU2VASx2ifwXFsGrq9LbFY.jpg
Why are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/14/image/jpeg/MUPdpwD0Tbu9baEim3rtilKEdU9G9EH8xefKBxum.jpg
DARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/07/13/image/jpeg/6ty4No6pEIOgl2h4aB5IJw3qVHt5CVykrPRZ6i3o.jpg
Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this year
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/13/image/jpeg/2En4INJVQ0f36ThYz6DcLXJ5lqGL3uRwBhPYKq6k.jpg
Ghanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal parts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/3gG9KK15wV/untitled-2-8.jpg
This brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fear
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/03/image/jpeg/7KjyqZdDZnADE90OkxSSZXDmX2cgjyxSjf3GHBUR.jpg
Ask not for whom the eVTOLs…
Job Board