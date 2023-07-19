Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residences

Futuristic Dubai tower will have private waterfalls and luxury residencesNamed and designed after the tree of life 'Eywa' in James Cameron's film Avatar.Sejal Sharma| Jul 19, 2023 09:14 AM ESTCreated: Jul 19, 2023 09:14 AM ESTcultureEywa, DubaiEywa Dubai Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Dubai has a penchant for all things luxury, and its line-up of larger-than-life buildings and hotels over delivers on that promise. And now, another remarkable building is all set to join the rest of the towering luxuries. Named after and inspired by the ‘Tree of Life’ in James Cameron’s movie Avatar, Eywa is an upcoming Dubai tower with 48 residences, each costing around $2.8 million.How is it different from other residential spaces? According to its website, the tower’s residences will be waterfront and feature private waterfalls and a banyan tree décor, resembling the guiding force of life in Avatar’s city of Na'vi.Private swimming pools and private waterfallsEywa Dubai Interested parties can choose between 2, 3, 4, or 5-bedroom residences. There are two luxury penthouses on the top floor as well. The residences will have private waterfalls, private pools, indoor and open-air cinemas, a state-of-the-art spa facility, and private five-star dining. See Also Related Hyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floor Rolls-Royce creates bespoke 'two-tone' Ghost Extended for private client in Dubai Dubai Reefs: World's largest floating community for marine restoration and ecotourism Anyone with $2.8 million lying around can sign up here.A living and breathing tree of life“Energy. Youthfulness. Well-being. Ancient knowledge. These are the four fundamentals of Eywa, a new world of luxury living… Designed for those who yearn for positivity, purity, and well-being. The city has never seen luxury like this,” says the European real estate developer R.evolution’s website.Hyper-luxury residences in Eywa, DubaiEywa Dubai The structure, which the developer calls ‘a living and breathing Tree of Life, is also inspired by the Southern Sky Column in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan, China, reported LuxuryLaunches. The developer says Eywa is rooted in the irresistible concept of “Wild luxury.”The residential development is LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum, and HealthTechPro certified, reported the Arabian Business.There are 48 bespoke residencesEywa Dubai Chairman and CEO of R.evolution Alex Zagrebelny said, “By focusing on a unique, truly luxurious experience, we don’t just build square footage; we create highly competitive, one-of-a-kind properties, and Eywa is a prime example of our philosophy.""It almost goes without saying why healthy and sustainable housing is so important. We take an active approach to reducing carbon footprint, minimizing waste, and using sustainable practices,” he added.The residential towers are set to be completed by 2026.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightPower of empathy: How to recognize, understand and treat bipolar disorderWhy are insects so rarely found in marine habitats? Scientists may have the answerDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Quantum drive that draws 'limitless power' from Sun will fly to orbit this yearGhanaian prodigy's $3,000 DIY car made mainly out of scrap metal partsThis brain surgery shows potential to treat epilepsy, PTSD and even fearAsk not for whom the eVTOLs… Job Board