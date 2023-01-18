War Thunder: Disgruntled gamer leaks sensitive F-16 documents

Illegal and pointless

"We always delete posts containing classified or restricted information from our forum as soon as possible. We forbid our users to share documents like this on our platforms. We remind our users again and again that it's both illegal and pointless, so they should never do that," Yudintsev explained in an emailed comment to AeroTime.

"We never use them in our work, and that policy will never change. Development team does not even look at the contents of the documents, moderators just check if the information on the military vehicle or armament in question is still classified or not. If the answer is a yes, we delete everything ASAP. Our game developers are never exposed to this information or the user posts that accompany the documents, so they are not influenced in any way by these situations," Yudintsev added.

A suspicious post

The post was made by a user called spacenavy90. No word was given as to whether the user was banned for his actions.

At the time of his post, spacenavy90 wrote the following comment: "Interesting thing I found during my research. During early AMRAAM testing, you can see how F-16A would equip the AIM-120 and use TWS on the non-MFD stores control panel SCP."

Classified posts on the game have been quite popular in the past year. The first such incident was reportedly witnessed in 2021 when excerpts from a British Challenger 2 tank user manual were posted on one of the game's forums.