Millions of gamers in China lose access to World of Warcraft

Like most countries, computer and console gaming is popular among children in China and has attracted the government's ire for most of the new millennium. Games are perceived as a tool of Western influence by the Communist Party in China and have often been considered "ideological poison".

The opposition to gaming took a more formal route after teenage boys set fire to an internet cafe in 2002 after they were thrown out. The incident claimed 25 lives and injured 17 others, South China Morning Post (SCMP) said in its previous report. China has also attempted to ban devices like gaming consoles but with only partial success.

Limitations on gaming

An area where the government managed to be very effective is the games' censorship. Video games in China do not display blood, skeletons, ghosts, or too much skin or cleavage. The popular game PUBG Mobile was rebranded as Peacekeeper Elite, where gamers became part of a military exercise and disappeared when defeated on the battlefield.

The rising popularity of games as a means of entertainment and escapism during the strict lockdowns during COVID-19 brought limitations on who could play the games and for how long. As per rules brought into effect in August 2021, children below the age of 18 could no longer play games for over three hours a week.

In addition, limits were imposed on how much a child or gamer under 18 spends on a game every month.

Companies disagree

Even as the joy of gaming was limited, gamers may have still been content with the time they got with their favorite games. However, Tuesday drew the curtains on one of the most popular games ever, the World of Warcraft (WoW).