5,500-year-old gate connecting Tel Erani unearthed in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient 5,500-year-old gate in Israel, considered one of the oldest ever documented.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the gate likely operated as a passageway to the ancient city of Tel Erani at the time. It was unearthed in the Kiryat Gat Industrial Zone at Tel Erani, suggesting it to be one of Israel's earliest examples of urbanization.

“These structures reflect the beginning of urbanization in the Land of Israel and the Southern Levant,” mentioned the Facebook post.

​​Before this find, the Tel Arad gate in Beersheba was believed to be the oldest, dating back 5,200 years.