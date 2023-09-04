5,500-year-old gate connecting Tel Erani unearthed in Israel

5,500-year-old gate connecting Tel Erani unearthed in IsraelBefore this find, the Tel Arad gate in Beersheba was believed to be the oldest, dating back 5,200 years. Mrigakshi Dixit| Sep 04, 2023 07:03 AM ESTCreated: Sep 04, 2023 07:03 AM ESTcultureArchaeologists at the site.Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Archaeologists have discovered an ancient 5,500-year-old gate in Israel, considered one of the oldest ever documented. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the gate likely operated as a passageway to the ancient city of Tel Erani at the time. It was unearthed in the Kiryat Gat Industrial Zone at Tel Erani, suggesting it to be one of Israel's earliest examples of urbanization. “These structures reflect the beginning of urbanization in the Land of Israel and the Southern Levant,” mentioned the Facebook post. Before this find, the Tel Arad gate in Beersheba was believed to be the oldest, dating back 5,200 years. See Also Related Israel kickstarts 93-mile-long undersea electric cable project linking Europe grid Israel’s Elbit showcases its dual military-civilian Hermes 900 UAV The authorities began excavation work in August in preparation for the installation of a water line at the location. During this excavation, the ruins of an ancient city's gate came into the spotlight. The uncovered gate The ancient gate at Tell EraniYoli Schwartz, Israel Antiquities Authority The remains of the Tel Erani gate were preserved at a height of 4.9 feet (1.5 meters).The gate was connected to the city walls discovered during earlier excavations. Two massive stone towers once surrounded the gate, and between them were rows of mudbricks. “This is the first time that such a large gate dating to the Early Bronze IB has been uncovered. To construct the gate and the fortification walls, stones had to be brought from a distance, mudbricks had to be manufactured and the fortification walls had to be constructed. This was not achieved by one or a few individuals. The fortification system is evidence of social organization that represents the beginning of urbanization,” said Emily Bischoff, director of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, in the post. The gate was potentially used by "passers-by, traders, or enemies" who needed to access the city. “The gate not only defended the settlement, but also conveyed the message that one was entering an important strong settlement that was well-organized politically, socially, and economically,” continued Martin-David Pasternak, Israel Antiquities Authority researcher of this period, in the FB post. “This was the message to outsiders, possibly also to Egypt, where the process that would lead to the unification of the Lower and Upper Egypt under King Narmer was already beginning. At the end of the Early Bronze Age, the Egyptians themselves arrived here and settled the tell, and they reused the gate,” added Pasternak. Tel Erani was an early urbanization hubAncient vessels found at the site.Emil Aladjem, Israel Antiquities Authority The current findings are critical in determining the start of the country's urbanization. It suggests that urbanization began centuries earlier than previously estimated through the Tel Arad gate excavation. Tel Erani was an important early urban hub in the country's southwestern region during the Early Bronze Age. Within this settlement structure, experts have identified the evidence of early urbanization processes, such as settlement planning, social stratification, and building construction. Reportedly, the ancient Tel Erani city was spread over an area of 150 dunams (150,000 square meters or 37 acres) in the Early Bronze Period, beginning around 3,300 BC, and abandoned near the end of the Early Bronze Period, around 2,500 BC.A whole alabaster jar, a handful of juglets, and red-colored bowls were among the minor findings made by archaeologists from this site. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Russia appears to be using 'teenagers' to build Iranian dronesWhy are American so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh inThe Matrix or the Holodeck: What will the future of gaming look like?This advanced zinc-air battery can further electric mobilityChina launches first-ever geosynchronous orbit SAR satelliteLamborghini's first all-electric hypercar to have more than 1,341 hpDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?Shipping giants’ wind-propelled two-winged ship sets sailOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongMeet history's most famous short-sleepers Job Board