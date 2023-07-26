German WWI submarine wreck discovered off the coast of Shetland

Divers investigating the coast of Shetland in Scotland discovered a German U-boat from World War One. U-boat is short for "unterseeboot," which translates to undersea boat.

The wreck was spotted eight miles southeast of Lerwick by the expedition team.

The divers' excursion was conducted onboard Valhalla's Stromness boat, and they were the first to directly explore its ruins.

The presence of the wreck was first identified in the mid-1980s by scanning technology. Hazel Weaver, the Valhalla's owner, stated that preparing for this expedition took years.

"This has been known about for a long time, the question was: is this the wreck we thought it was? After three and a half hours of divers being in the water down to 110m (361ft), they came and confirmed yes, this is the UC-55," she told BBC Radio Shetland.