Germany appended its signature to the Artemis Accords on September 14, strengthening its role as one of Europe's foremost space powers while cementing its long-standing partnership with the United States in the pursuit of space exploration. The event was held at the German ambassador's residence in Washington D.C. and was graced by senior U.S. and German authorities.

The Artemis Accords, which prescribe a set of best practices for sustainable space exploration, now boast Germany as their 29th signatory. Walter Pelzer, Director General for the German Space Agency at the German Aerospace Center (DLR), was the official representative signing the accords.