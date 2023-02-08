AI image generator hit by $1.8 trillion lawsuit from Getty Images

"Getty Images Claims Stable Diffusion Has Stolen 12 Million Copyrighted Images. Demands $150,000 For Each Image," AI expert Barsee wrote on Twitter.

"That's nearly $2 trillion, btw, which only makes copyright look ridiculous in the end," he said.

A Twitter user, while replying in the thread of Tweets, said, "AI took their whole business. Instead of innovating, they [Getty Images] are getting salty.

Meanwhile, Images created by Stable Diffusion can replicate the easily recognized Getty watermark, providing damning proof that Stability AI did browse the Getty library.

Impact on how AI image creators

Getty Images has demanded up to $150,000 for each infringement image in addition to the removal of the infringing images and damages for copyright law violations.

Over 7,000 photos and their metadata are listed in the lawsuit by the corporation. The action comes after Getty filed its complaint against Stability AI in a London court last month.

The LAION dataset, an open-source effort that downloaded billions of photos from the internet for AI generation, served as the training ground for Stable Diffusion.

These technologies can nevertheless replicate the work of photographers and painters even though they are designed to produce new images.

The lawsuit also asserts that Stable Diffusion produces photographs with a distorted Getty watermark and that Stability AI failed to take any action to stop this from happening.