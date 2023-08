The skeleton remains of a giant panda have been uncovered in a Chinese imperial tomb.

According to the archaeologists, this is the first complete skeleton of a giant panda unearthed from the tomb of the Han dynasty emperor dating back over 2,000 years.

As per SCMP, the panda was likely sacrificed and buried with Emperor Wen, who ruled from 180 to 157 BCE. When the Emperor died in 157 BCE, the panda was buried with him to accompany him into the afterlife.

The emperor's tomb is located in modern-day Xian in Shaanxi Province, which was once China's capital.

The tomb was examined by a team of archaeologists from the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.