Gladiators fought on British soil? Rare artifact suggests yes

Made of local clay around 175 AD, the Colchester Vase is known as one of the finest pieces to have survived Roman Britain. The vase was excavated in 1853 in Colchester town, Essex county. It depicts two gladiators baiting a bear and a dog chasing a hare and deer.

How does the new research prove this?

The vase bears the names of two gladiators - Memnon and Valentinus - which according to the report in The Guardian are thought to have been stage names. The researchers say that these inscriptions were cut into the clay before firing, a process that turns raw clay into clayware.

This is a crucial finding as it was earlier believed that the name inscriptions were engraved after firing, which would have pointed out that the names weren’t an original part of the vessel’s design.

But because the names were added before, it means that the gladiators lived in Roman Britain at the time the vase was created.

“There’s nothing else like that from Britain,” said Glynn Davis, a Roman archaeologist and a senior curator with Colchester and Ipswich Museums (CIMS), which owns the vase.

In an interview with the Observer, he further explained, “It’s a commemorative piece, almost a trophy for the trophy cabinet. Later, it’s used as a funerary vessel. There must be an intimate connection with the deceased. They could well have sponsored the games. Or they were an absolute sports nut. For whatever reason, they saw the fight and thought, ‘I want a memento of that.’”