Crypto regulation: Watchdog proposes the first set of rules for the sector

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the global watchdog for international securities, has proposed the first set of rules for regulating cryptocurrency-based assets and digital markets, Reuters reported. This is significant development following consumers' massive losses with the collapse of cryptocurrencies last year.

Even after being in vogue for many years, cryptocurrency and similar digital assets do not have regulations in place that offer consumer protection. At large, the industry only complies with anti-money laundering policies of governments and ad-hoc regulations that vary across jurisdictions globally.

With the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last year, there is an urgent need to ensure that investments are protected and risks of market integrity addressed. After deliberations between the members, the IOSCO unveiled its first set of global rules for the sector.