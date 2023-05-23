Crypto regulation: Watchdog proposes the first set of rules for the sector

Crypto regulation: Watchdog proposes the first set of rules for the sectorWhen implemented, this could bring more uniformity across jurisdictions for the sector.Ameya Paleja| May 23, 2023 06:50 AM ESTCreated: May 23, 2023 06:50 AM ESTcultureRegulation for cryptoassets has been a long pending demandsalarko/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the global watchdog for international securities, has proposed the first set of rules for regulating cryptocurrency-based assets and digital markets, Reuters reported. This is significant development following consumers' massive losses with the collapse of cryptocurrencies last year. Even after being in vogue for many years, cryptocurrency and similar digital assets do not have regulations in place that offer consumer protection. At large, the industry only complies with anti-money laundering policies of governments and ad-hoc regulations that vary across jurisdictions globally. With the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX last year, there is an urgent need to ensure that investments are protected and risks of market integrity addressed. After deliberations between the members, the IOSCO unveiled its first set of global rules for the sector. Related Blockchain skills have soared in popularity despite crypto crash What comes after the crypto crash? A powerful Web3 firm expects ‘dark days’ Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate See Also Proposed regulations for crypto assetsThe international securities watchdog's regulations address "conflict of interest, market manipulation, cross-border regulatory cooperation, custody of crypto assets, operational risks, and treatment of retail customers," according to Reuters.The watchdog has used its experience in regulating international assets and applied measures typically used in conventional markets to cover different parts of the transactions in the crypto industry as well. The recommendations proposed this week have been dubbed a "turning point" for the crypto industry by the chair of IOSCO, Jean-Paul Servais. The regulator aims to finalize the proposed standards by the end of the year, following which the 130 member nations could use them to address gaps in their regulations and lead to a more uniform policy across the globe. Most Popular The cryptocurrency is going through a lull period currentlycemagraphics/iStock IOSCO's members include the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the U.S., the Financial Services Agency of Japan, the Financial Conduct Authority of Britain, and BaFin from Germany. The move comes close on the heels of the European Union (EU) finalizing its rules for the crypto industry last month, which also put pressure on Britain and the U.S. to formalize their own. Regulation for the crypto industry has been a long-standing demand, even from businesses in the sector. The lack of regulations provides no security cover for investors when a firm becomes insolvent. After riding on the pandemic wave for over two years, crypto-based assets faced a major setback last year. Changes in macroeconomic conditions led the U.S. Federal Bank to tighten its monetary policy, and the cost of borrowing increased. With central banks maintaining their stringent policies even now, crypto assets are unlikely to see a major upswing anytime soon. Hopefully, nations would have put regulatory safeguards in place by then. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteEngineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVsThis flood protection barrier reaches new heightsThe great planet debate: Pluto's redefinition is still controversial 15 years later9 helpful SQL tips to create and maintain a top-notch databaseGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstNew study suggests that lab-grown meat produces up to 25 times more CO2Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsHow is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insightsChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch Job Board