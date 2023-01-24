This 2,300-year-old 'golden boy' mummy has body organs made of gold

These findings are so exciting that the Egyptian Museum (also known as the Cairo Museum) has decided to exhibit the mummy inside its main hall under the moniker "Golden boy".

Amulets and the afterlife in ancient Egypt

Ancient Egyptians believed in the power of amulets which depended on their material, color, and shape. Amulets were used for protection and for providing specific benefits for the living and the dead. "In modern science, this (effect) is explained by energy. Different materials, shapes, and colors (e.g., crystals) provide energy with different wavelengths that could have an effect on the body," first author and professor at Cairo University, Dr. Sahar Saleem, told IE.

During mummification, the embalmers said prayers and recited verses from the Book of the Dead (historical text used by ancient Egyptian during funerary rituals) while placing amulets inside the mummy or in between the wrappings.

Embalmers used to remove the viscera from a small opening in the left side of the lower abdomen. After cleaning the emptied body cavity with wine and drying it with (natron Salt), they introduced resin material, packs, and placed amulets too.

The CT scan of the golden boy mummy revealed that it contains 21 different types of amulets (a total of 49). For example, a two-finger amulet was found next to its uncircumcised penis, and a golden heart scarab was found inside its thoracic cavity. All these amulets represent the power of different Egyptian gods and afterlife beliefs.

Dr. Sahar Saleem with the Golden boy mummy. Dr. Sahar Saleem

Dr. Saleem further explained, "Here we show that this mummy's body was extensively decorated with 49 amulets, beautifully stylized in a unique arrangement. These include the Eye of Horus, the scarab, the akhet amulet of the horizon, the placenta, the Knot of Isis, and others. Many were made of gold, while some were made of semiprecious stones, fired clay, or faience. Their purpose was to protect the body and give it vitality in the afterlife."

For instance, scarabs symbolized rebirth in ancient Egypt and were in the form of discoid beetles. The heart scarab is mentioned in Chapter 30 of the Book of the Dead. It's considered important in the afterlife because when a deceased person was judged by weighing their heart against the feather of Ma'at (Egyptian goddess of justice), the scarab was placed as the heart's substitute inside the body.