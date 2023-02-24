Google parent Alphabet fires robots after slaying 12,000 human jobs earlier

The company did much of this work under its X moonshot lab, and some ideas for autonomous driving cars and internet-beaming balloons were also spun out. Last year, Everyday Robots too graduated from the moonshot lab, but its independence was short-lived.

What did Everyday Robots do?

As the name suggests, the project aimed at making robots an everyday feature in homes and offices, something that the likes of Tesla are also aiming for.

Page and Brin were optimistic about this concept and, in the past decade, acquired at least eight robotic companies, Wired said in its report.

Tough economic conditions have ended the Everyday Robots program Everyday Robots

Instead of having engineers code for everything that the robots could be capable of, the project relied on machine learning to develop robots that could handle everyday tasks and adapt to environments.

The result was a setup where a fleet of robots repeated the same task for months together to generate data that could train them to use their cameras, arms, wheels, and pincer-like grips to pick things.

The project was quite a success as Alphabet not only spun out the company but also deployed over a hundred of these robots in its own cafeteria, where they cleaned tables, separated trash from recycling, and even opened doors when people arrived.