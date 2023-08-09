Google and Universal Music partner up to develop AI music tool

Months after an outburst over AI-engineered songs that used the voice of artists, it seems like the world’s largest record label – Universal Music Group (UMG) – is getting on board to ride the AI wave before it washes out the company.

In collaboration with Google, UMG will soon develop a tool allowing fans to create AI-generated music using musicians' voices, reported Financial Times. The deal involves paying copyright holders their share in using their melody and allows the artists a choice to opt in.

The AI tool allegedly developed by Google is in the early stages of development, and it’s unclear when it will be released.