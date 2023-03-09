Google engineers had built ChatGPT-like AI years ago but executives blocked it

Conversational chatbots are the shiny new thing in the tech industry, with companies looking to incorporate them across their products.

Microsoft has taken quite the lead as it looks to aggressively push ahead with the advantages arising from its partnership with OpenAI.

Google, on the other hand, has been on the back foot after its chatbot Bard not only made a much-delayed entry but also messed up during a demonstration.

Many employees called Google's attempts to release Bard "botched" and "rushed." However, as it appears from WSJ's report, Google seems to have been responding too slowly to what its engineers have been building.

How Google executives strangled its AI chatbot

Back in 2013, Google founder Larry Page brought in Ray Kurzweil, a pioneer in language processing models, who began working on multiple chatbots that were never released.

Facing employee backlash over the use of AI for military and surveillance purposes, Google announced a framework of seven AI principles to guide its work, which included testing them for safety.

De Frietas, who was working on Google's YouTube, started the AI chatbot that could mimic human conversations as a side project. The project was originally called Meena, which was featured in a research paper in 2020, the WSJ said in its report.