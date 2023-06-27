Google DeepMind to power its AI with AlphaGo-like features to fight ChatGPT

DeepMind, previously considered the undisputed leader in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) in the past decade, has now claimed that its next-generation AI model will surpass OpenAI's ChatGPT. The revelation was made by company co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis in an interview with Wired.

DeepMind first made global news when Google decided to acquire the software company in 2014. Back then, the company pioneered the use of reinforcement learning to train its AI models, a method that provides AI feedback on its performance. DeepMind started off by employing the approach of teaching AI how to play video games.

Just two years later, DeepMind's AI program AlphaGo stunned experts by defeating the human Go champion. Go, considered to be the world's oldest board game, is one of high complexity. Many were under the assumption that computer programs were decades away from performing such a feat but DeepMind's success demonstrated the potential of its approach. Now the company plans to bring the power of AlphaGo to its chatbot Gemini.