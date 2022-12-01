Google Doodle celebrates electronic engineer Gerald “Jerry” Lawson

Jerry Lawson is honored for his innovative work

Google honored Lawson with an interactive Google Doodle that takes players on a journey through video games that evoke the games from the 1970s, bringing back nostalgia for those who played decades ago, and providing a bit of history for those who are less familiar with them. The games in the doodle were designed by three American artists and game designers named Davionne Gooden, Lauren Brown, and Momo Pixel.

The three games in the Doodle take users on a journey through Lawson’s life and career, while also providing a glimpse into early game graphics. It allows the players to create their own video game within the Google Doodle, while learning about Lawson’s great impact on the video game industry.

History

Lawson was born in Brooklyn, New York on Dec. 1, 1940. His love for electronic devices started at a very young age. He often played with electronics as a young boy, fixing television sets and other electronic devices. He also built his own radio station from parts he purchased from local electronic stores. His passion for engineering was encouraged by both his parents and early on by his first-grade teacher.

Lawson moved to California and joined Fairchild Semiconductor International in 1970 as an engineering consultant. He invented a coin-operated arcade game called Demolition Derby in his garage while he was at Fairchild.