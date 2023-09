Google may be entering a new era of technology with its artificial intelligence-powered conversational chatbot Bard. But its legacy product, Search, and one of its most powerful tools continues to work the same way and even indexed results of conversations users had with Bard, Venture Beat reported.

Conversational chatbots are seen by users as a private place to ask questions and learn about new ways of getting something done. When the chatbots do give satisfactory replies, one might even share them with someone near and dear but definitely not the rest of the world.

But that's exactly what Bard seems to be doing and Google's powerful search engine can take this result and show it to the world. Interesting Engineering had previously reported that a ChatGPT bug was leaking users' private conversations inside the chatbot until it was fixed. Google's Oops moment, though, is far bigger and is more of a feature than a bug.