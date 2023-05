Google has disclosed its aims to improve its search engine's usability and attractiveness to young people throughout the world.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the action was taken in response to the rising popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) programs like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which may have a substantial effect on how society and businesses are run.

"Google is planning to make its search engine more 'visual, snackable, personal, and human,' with a focus on the young generation, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing documents.

The dominant search engine intends to improve the product's aesthetic. The goal is to abandon the conventional structure of showing search results as "10 blue links" and replace it with more human voices.